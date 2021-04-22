Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

SRRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

