Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

