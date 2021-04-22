Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

IONS opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,893 shares of company stock worth $2,156,830. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

