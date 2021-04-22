Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitae by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,597. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.