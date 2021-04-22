Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 704 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $112,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,454 shares of company stock valued at $424,201 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

