Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.44. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

