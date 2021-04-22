PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

