Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after buying an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $64,302,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

