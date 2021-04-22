PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.75.

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE:PAR traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 445,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 69,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.