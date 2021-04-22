Parachute Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $249,082.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001709 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.