Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $414.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $388.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.32. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $205.09 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

