PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $264.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.69. PayPal has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

