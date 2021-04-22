PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

