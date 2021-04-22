PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 443 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $459.79 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.74 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

