PDS Planning Inc Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 81,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 203,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

