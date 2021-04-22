PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

