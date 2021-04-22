Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

