Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

PENN traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. 3,426,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

