PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

