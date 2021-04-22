Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

