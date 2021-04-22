Personal Wealth Partners Sells 1,099 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $105.99. 5,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $106.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

