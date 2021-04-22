Petrofac’s (POFCY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday. Investec lowered Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

