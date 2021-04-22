Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $406.60

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.60 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 444.28 ($5.80). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.75), with a volume of 684,131 shares trading hands.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 406.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97.

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.