Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

