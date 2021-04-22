PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

