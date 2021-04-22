Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $616.08 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.65 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

