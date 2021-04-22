Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

