Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $180.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $181.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

