Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,598.90.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,507.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,456.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $834.18 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

