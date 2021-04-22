Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

