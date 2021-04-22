Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.81 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

