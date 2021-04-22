Piper Sandler Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $13.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NRZ opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $9,779,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

