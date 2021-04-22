Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTH. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $982,511.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,945.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.