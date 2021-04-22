Piper Sandler Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $385.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.68 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.23.

NYSE GS opened at $335.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.58 and its 200-day moving average is $273.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

