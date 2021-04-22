Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,237.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

