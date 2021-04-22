Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLYA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

