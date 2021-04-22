Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Playcent has a market cap of $12.12 million and $885,294.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.