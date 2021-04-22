Playkey Price Tops $0.11 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $90,650.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00017984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00677509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.08 or 0.07429904 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

