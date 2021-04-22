Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

