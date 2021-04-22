Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report $56.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.43 million and the highest is $61.70 million. Points International reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $284.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.61 million to $296.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.98 million, with estimates ranging from $388.36 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Points International stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,692. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

