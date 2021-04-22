Polis Price Down 32.2% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $1,012.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00257982 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

