Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $293.72 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $293.72 or 0.00567018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $2,450.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

