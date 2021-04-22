Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $405.00 at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $385.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.07 and its 200 day moving average is $351.44. Pool has a 12-month low of $183.02 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $1,933,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Pool by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Pool by 47.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 53,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

