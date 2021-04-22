Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Popular has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Popular by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Popular by 407.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Popular by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

