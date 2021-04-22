Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading 6% Higher

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.26. 9,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,247,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

