Portion Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Portion has a total market cap of $13.87 million and $305,554.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

