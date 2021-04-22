Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.20

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 14010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last 90 days.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

