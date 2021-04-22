PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 307.67. PPD has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 209,867 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PPD by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

