PPG Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in PPG Industries by 147.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 98,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 62,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $65,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

