PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad Sells 20,956 Shares

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PPG opened at $173.57 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $173.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

